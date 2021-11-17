$2.79 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,098. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

