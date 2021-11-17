$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,282. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

