$21.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $71.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,819. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

