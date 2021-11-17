$255.48 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $255.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.21 million and the lowest is $253.72 million. WNS posted sales of $224.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. 159,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. WNS has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

