27,131 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 361,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

TIPX opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19.

