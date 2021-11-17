$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 3,426,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

