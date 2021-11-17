3,209 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

