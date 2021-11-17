36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 765.4% in October

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 765.4% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ KRKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 24,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,374. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.75. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

