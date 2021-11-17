3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.49. 56,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,961. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.