4,306 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 126.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 136.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,474,071. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

