$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post sales of $46.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $181.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 112,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

