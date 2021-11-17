$46.56 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $46.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $50.88 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,058.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $157.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $231.57 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 74,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,821. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.