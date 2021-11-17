$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. First Financial reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $186.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $189.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $193.45 million, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.51. 43,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,362. The firm has a market cap of $572.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

