4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 187,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

