514 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

