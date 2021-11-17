569 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.73. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,702. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $322.50 and a 1 year high of $454.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

