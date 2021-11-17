574 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $598.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.20. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $445.00 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

