625,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of Gores Holdings VII as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

