652 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $347.66 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

