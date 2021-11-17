6,710 Shares in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 1,630.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212,228 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 383.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

HQI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.89. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.