73,026 Shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 199,959 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.