752,859 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $8,175,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DCRN stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

