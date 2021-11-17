$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $76.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $292.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $414.40 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $538.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MP Materials by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

