$79.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to post $79.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $319.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of VWE traded down 0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is 10.46. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

