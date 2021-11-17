8,114 Shares in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLIX stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

