$845.30 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce sales of $845.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $844.60 million to $846.30 million. Plexus posted sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,959. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

