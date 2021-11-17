86,000 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BVS opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.60. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

