9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 131,529 shares of company stock worth $166,319. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 36.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.