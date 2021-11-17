9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 36.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
