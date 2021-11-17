9,544 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

