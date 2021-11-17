994 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 410.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,387,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,821 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $248.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.