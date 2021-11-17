A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRK. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

