A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRK. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
