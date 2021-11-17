A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.94 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

