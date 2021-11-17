Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABEO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

