Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ABEO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
