ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%.

ABVC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 441,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,018. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

