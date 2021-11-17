Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.93. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $238.69 and a twelve month high of $373.11. The company has a market cap of $236.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

