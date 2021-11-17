Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

