Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading 10.4% Higher

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 2,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

