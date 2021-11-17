Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.18

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 438388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.11%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
