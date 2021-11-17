Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.18

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 438388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.11%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

