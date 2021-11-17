ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $27.88

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $26.46. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

