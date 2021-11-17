Addenda Capital Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

