Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 10,890 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

