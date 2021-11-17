Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 8,213 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 2.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $47,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.46.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,161. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

