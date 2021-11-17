Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.