ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,462,857 shares worth $1,828,242. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

