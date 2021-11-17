ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head-To-Head Comparison

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 132.92 -$4.39 million ($0.07) -4.00 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADOMANI and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00 REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33

ADOMANI presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

REE Automotive beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

