ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading 5.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.20. 2,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Specifically, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.50 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.