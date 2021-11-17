Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.76.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $235.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average is $208.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 99.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

