Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

