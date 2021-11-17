Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

