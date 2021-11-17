Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.66

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 41683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

